BLT Enterprises Expands California Holdings with Seven-Building Acquisition for $130M
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Santa Monica-based-BLT Enterprises has purchased seven industrial and creative office properties throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Diego County, Calif., for a total of $130 million.
The acquisitions total nearly 270,000 square feet of buildings on more than 18 acres of land. Names of the sellers were not released.
The properties include:
- A 49,307-square-foot creative office building located at 621 Hawaii St. in El Segundo and fully leased to Nexon America Inc., South Korea’s largest video game developer.
- A 10,400-square-foot warehouse at 7748 Industry Ave. in Pico Rivera.
- A 10,246-square-foot warehouse at 2901 Thornton Ave. in Burbank, which is fully leased to Reno Hardware.
- A 6,900-square-foot creative office building at 6368 Arizona Circle and an 8,100-square-foot creative office building, both in Los Angeles.
- A 12,620-square-foot warehouse located at 3539 Howard Way in Costa Mesa.
- A 175,000-square-foot distribution facility on 11.1 acres at 1 Viper Way in Vista.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.