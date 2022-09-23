REBusinessOnline

BLT Enterprises Expands California Holdings with Seven-Building Acquisition for $130M

621-Hawaii-St-El-Segundo-CA

Nexon America, South Korea’s largest video game developer, occupies the 49,307-square-foot creative office building at 621 Hawaii St. in El Segundo, Calif.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Santa Monica-based-BLT Enterprises has purchased seven industrial and creative office properties throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Diego County, Calif., for a total of $130 million.

The acquisitions total nearly 270,000 square feet of buildings on more than 18 acres of land. Names of the sellers were not released.

The properties include:

  • A 49,307-square-foot creative office building located at 621 Hawaii St. in El Segundo and fully leased to Nexon America Inc., South Korea’s largest video game developer.
  • A 10,400-square-foot warehouse at 7748 Industry Ave. in Pico Rivera.
  • A 10,246-square-foot warehouse at 2901 Thornton Ave. in Burbank, which is fully leased to Reno Hardware.
  • A 6,900-square-foot creative office building at 6368 Arizona Circle and an 8,100-square-foot creative office building, both in Los Angeles.
  • A 12,620-square-foot warehouse located at 3539 Howard Way in Costa Mesa.
  • A 175,000-square-foot distribution facility on 11.1 acres at 1 Viper Way in Vista.
