BLT Enterprises Expands California Holdings with Seven-Building Acquisition for $130M

Nexon America, South Korea’s largest video game developer, occupies the 49,307-square-foot creative office building at 621 Hawaii St. in El Segundo, Calif.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Santa Monica-based-BLT Enterprises has purchased seven industrial and creative office properties throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Diego County, Calif., for a total of $130 million.

The acquisitions total nearly 270,000 square feet of buildings on more than 18 acres of land. Names of the sellers were not released.

The properties include: