BLT Enterprises Sells Three-Building Sorrento Tech Campus in San Diego for $39M

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Santa Monica, Calif.-based BLT Enterprises has completed the disposition of Sorrento Tech Campus, a three-building creative office/R&D complex located in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. Longfellow Real Estate Partners acquired the campus for $39 million.

Located at 10070, 10140 and 10180 Barnes Canyon Road, the complex totals 83,480 square feet. BLT Enterprises implemented a repositioning plan of the original campus, which it acquired in 2016. The renovations included transforming 35,000 square feet of raw industrial space into innovative creative office product with an open floor plan, three executive offices, a large conference room, an upgraded kitchen and an outdoor patio.

CV Sciences, TorreyCove Capital Partners, L3 Technologies and Ron’s Pharmacy fully occupied the complex at the time of sale.

Ron Jacobson of SD Realty Partners, along with Rick Reeder and Brad Tecca of Cushman & Wakefield, completed the transaction on behalf of the buyer and seller.