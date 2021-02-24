REBusinessOnline

Blu Dot to Expand Headquarters in Minneapolis to 60,000 SF

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Minnesota, Office, Retail

Blu Dot’s headquarters are located at the Crown-Arts Center. (Photo courtesy of Tom Harris Photography)

MINNEAPOLIS — Blu Dot is expanding its headquarters in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District to 60,000 square feet. Blu Dot, a furniture designer and retailer, will expand its onsite retail store and add creative office space for its employees. The company’s headquarters are located at the 20-acre Crown-Arts Center, which is owned by Chicago-based R2 Cos. Today, Blu Dot owns and operates 10 stores across the U.S. and three internationally.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  