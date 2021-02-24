Blu Dot to Expand Headquarters in Minneapolis to 60,000 SF

Blu Dot’s headquarters are located at the Crown-Arts Center. (Photo courtesy of Tom Harris Photography)

MINNEAPOLIS — Blu Dot is expanding its headquarters in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District to 60,000 square feet. Blu Dot, a furniture designer and retailer, will expand its onsite retail store and add creative office space for its employees. The company’s headquarters are located at the 20-acre Crown-Arts Center, which is owned by Chicago-based R2 Cos. Today, Blu Dot owns and operates 10 stores across the U.S. and three internationally.