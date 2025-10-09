Blue Atlantic Partners Acquires 299-Unit Montecito Apartments in Uptown Houston

HOUSTON — Blue Atlantic Partners, an affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos., has acquired the 299-unit Montecito Apartments in Houston’s Uptown-Galleria neighborhood. The property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 669 to 2,091 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. The new ownership plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation that will upgrade unit interiors, amenity spaces and building exteriors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.