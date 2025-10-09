Thursday, October 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Montecito-Apartments-Houston
Montecito Apartments in Houston totals 299 units. The property was built in 1997, according to Apartments.com.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Blue Atlantic Partners Acquires 299-Unit Montecito Apartments in Uptown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Blue Atlantic Partners, an affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos., has acquired the 299-unit Montecito Apartments in Houston’s Uptown-Galleria neighborhood. The property offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 669 to 2,091 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. The new ownership plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation that will upgrade unit interiors, amenity spaces and building exteriors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

McCombs Enterprises to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

GTIS Partners Completes 484,070 SF Industrial Project Near...

Berkadia Arranges $84.1M Refinancing for Meridian at Eisenhower...

Clarion Completes First Seniors Housing Acquisition, Buys 103-Unit...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $47.8M Agency Loan for...

CBRE Arranges Permanent Financing for 258,000 SF Medical...

EY Signs Office Lease Renewal at One Victory...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $356.4M Agency Refinancing of...

BWE Funds $35.3M Agency Permanent Loan for Seniors...