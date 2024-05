ST. PETERS, MO. — Blue Bell Creameries has opened a new 16,000-square-foot distribution facility in St. Peters, a western suburb of St. Louis. Integrated Facility Services completed a design-build fire protection project to design, procure and install interior fire sprinkler systems for the building. The system protects water-sensitive areas, including the facility’s freezer and cold loading dock. Blue Bell ice cream is sold in 23 states.