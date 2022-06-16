Blue Bottle Coffee to Open at Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Blue Bottle Coffee has signed a long-term lease to open a 1,188-square-foot retail space at The Shops at Tribune Tower in Chicago. Founded in 2002, Blue Bottle Coffee is a coffee roaster and retailer with more than 60 cafes globally. The Shops at Tribune Tower location will be Blue Bottle’s second in the Chicago area. The shop is expected to open in early 2023. Blue Bottle’s location is directly adjacent to the newly opened Foxtrot Market and the upcoming Museum of Ice Cream, which is scheduled to open July 16. The Shops at Tribune Tower consists of 50,000 square feet of retail space that anchors the ground floor of the 36-story, 740,000-square-foot Tribune Tower, which has been transformed into 162 luxury condominiums. CIM Group owns the property.