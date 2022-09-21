REBusinessOnline

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City Signs 260,000 SF Office Lease to Relocate Headquarters

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Missouri, Office

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is relocating its headquarters from 2301 Main St. to 1400 Baltimore Ave. in Kansas City. The company signed a long-term lease for 260,000 square feet. Bryan Johnson, Tom Volini and Sven Sykes of Colliers Kansas City represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord was undisclosed.

