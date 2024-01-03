Wednesday, January 3, 2024
The health insurance company remains the sole tenant within 500 River East Tower. Friedman Real Estate recently purchased both 500 River East Tower and 600 River East Tower.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Renews 307,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has renewed its office lease at 500 River East Tower in downtown Detroit. The health insurance company remains the sole tenant within the 307,000-square-foot building, which has been part of the Blue Cross downtown campus since 2011 and is within close proximity to other Blue Cross and Blue Care Network facilities located on East Lafayette and Jefferson Avenue. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, Friedman Real Estate recently purchased both 500 River East Tower and 600 River East Tower from a New Jersey-based publicly traded utility company. Friedman is marketing 600 River East Tower for lease to prospective corporate users.

