Blue Heron Breaks Ground on 269-Unit Apartment Community in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Blue Heron Asset Management has broken ground on Rosewood, a 269-unit apartment development located at 611 W. South St. in Raleigh. The locally based developer acquired the site earlier this year for nearly $12.9 million.

The design-build team includes architect Cline, which is also providing interior design and landscape architecture services, as well as general contractor W.M. Jordan Co., civil engineer Withers Ravenal, MEP engineer Lighthouse Engineering and structural engineer EM Structural.

Upon completion, which is expected for 2028, Rosewood will comprise two buildings and a central public plaza. Units will range in size from 499 to 1,531 square feet and amenities will include a sauna, cold plunge, coworking areas, rooftop lounge, speakeasy and 5,500 square feet of retail space along South Street.