REBusinessOnline

Blue Heron Sells Indigo Apartments in Metro Raleigh for $121.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Indigo Apartments

Built in 2005 about eight miles south of Durham, Indigo Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Blue Heron Asset Management has sold Indigo Apartments, a 489-unit multifamily community in Morrisville, for $121.9 million. The firm sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer via its third fund, Blue Heron Real Estate Opportunity Fund III. NorthMarq represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2005 about eight miles south of Durham, Indigo Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans with features such as stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, fireplaces, private patios and balconies and wood-inspired plank flooring. Community amenities include a dog park, charcoal and gas grills, Wi-Fi lounge, fitness center and a clubhouse.

Blue Heron, a Raleigh-based private equity real estate investment management and development firm, acquired Indigo in December 2018. Shortly after taking ownership, the firm completed a community enhancement plan that included the renovation of apartment interiors and an expansion and upgrade of the amenity spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews