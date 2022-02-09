REBusinessOnline

Blue Heron Sells Mixed-Use Property in Downtown Durham for $78.3M

Foster on the Park

DURHAM, N.C. — An affiliate of Raleigh-based Blue Heron Asset Management has sold Foster on the Park, a 164-unit mixed-use property in the Central Park district of downtown Durham, for $78.3 million or $477,000 per unit. Allan Lynch, Jeff Glenn and Andrea Howard of Northmarq represented Blue Heron Asset Management in the sale. San Francisco-based Stockbridge was the buyer.

Built in 2020, Foster on the Park offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include plank wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostats and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include a fitness center, resident library, yoga room, lounge and a saltwater pool and lounge. The property also features 2,141 square feet of ground-floor retail space leased to local liquor shop, The Glass Jug. The property was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 545 Foster St., Foster on the Park is close to the Historic Durham Athletic Park and Durham Central Park, as well as Google’s new offices at Durham Innovation District. The property is also situated close to retailers and restaurants such as the King’s Sandwich Shop, Durham Distillery, Beer Durham and The Dankery. Additionally, the property is situated 2.3 miles from Duke University.

