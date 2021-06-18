REBusinessOnline

Blue Onyx Breaks Ground on 78-Unit Apartment Project in East Orange, New Jersey

Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

14-Summit-East-Orange-New-Jersey

Blue Onyx Cos.' new building at 14 Summit St. in East Orange is adjacent to its 75-unit complex at 18 Summit St. that was completed in 2017.

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Locally based developer Blue Onyx Cos. has broken ground on 14 Summit, a 78-unit apartment project located in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. Designed by Inglese Architecture & Engineering, the five-story property will comprise eight studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom units and 19 two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a coworking space, fitness center, pet washing station, community lounge, two rooftop terraces and bike storage rooms. Completion is slated for early 2023.

