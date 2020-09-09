Blue Onyx to Redevelop Former Mill Site in Paterson, New Jersey, into Mixed-Use Destination

24+Half will be a mixed-use redevelopment of a former historic mill site in Paterson.

PATERSON, N.J. — Locally based developer Blue Onyx Cos. will redevelop a historic two-acre property in Paterson that houses seven former mills and warehouses into a mixed-use destination. Preliminary plans for the project, which will be branded 24+Half, call for creative office and residential uses, as well as a beer garden and a 12,230-square-foot beach environment with sand, furniture, food trucks and activities. Architecture firm HWKN is leading design of the commercial, residential and public spaces. Blue Onyx acquired the site in 2019. The development team expects to break ground on the first phase of the project in summer 2021 and for the entire project to carry a construction period of about five years.