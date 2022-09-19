Blue Owl Capital Signs 137,660 SF Office Lease at 375 Park Avenue in Manhattan

The Seagram Building Manhattan rises 38 stories and spans roughly 850,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Global alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital has signed a 137,660-square-foot office lease at 375 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Known as The Seagram Building, 375 Park Avenue’s crowning amenity is a $25 million wellness center known as The Playground that houses an array of fitness facilities. Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. RFR Realty owns the 38-story building.