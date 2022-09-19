REBusinessOnline

Blue Owl Capital Signs 137,660 SF Office Lease at 375 Park Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

The Seagram Building Manhattan rises 38 stories and spans roughly 850,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Global alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital has signed a 137,660-square-foot office lease at 375 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Known as The Seagram Building, 375 Park Avenue’s crowning amenity is a $25 million wellness center known as The Playground that houses an array of fitness facilities. Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. RFR Realty owns the 38-story building.

