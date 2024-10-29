Blue Owl Capital Signs 238,673 SF Office Lease Extension, Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Blue Owl Capital has signed a 238,673-square-foot office lease extension and expansion at 375 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The global alternative asset manager first committed to 375 Park Avenue, which is known locally as The Seagram Building, in 2022 with a 137,600-square-foot lease across floors two through five. In 2023, Blue Owl added 31,597 square feet to its footprint via occupancy of the entire sixth floor. The latest lease expansion totals 70,076 square feet across floors 16 through 19. Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi and Paul Milunec represented the landlord, RFR Realty, on an internal basis.