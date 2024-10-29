Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
375-Park-Ave.-Manhattan
The crowning amenity at 375 Park Ave. in Manhattan is The Playground, a 34,000-square-foot space that houses a fitness center, an open multi-sport court, climbing wall, boardroom and a training room, in addition to other wellness-based features.
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Blue Owl Capital Signs 238,673 SF Office Lease Extension, Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Blue Owl Capital has signed a 238,673-square-foot office lease extension and expansion at 375 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The global alternative asset manager first committed to 375 Park Avenue, which is known locally as The Seagram Building, in 2022 with a 137,600-square-foot lease across floors two through five. In 2023, Blue Owl added 31,597 square feet to its footprint via occupancy of the entire sixth floor. The latest lease expansion totals 70,076 square feet across floors 16 through 19. Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. A.J. Camhi and Paul Milunec represented the landlord, RFR Realty, on an internal basis.

You may also like

Walters Begins Leasing 34-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Hankin Group Completes 32-Unit Multifamily Project in Exton,...

Sleep Number to Open Three New Stores in...

Nordstrom Rack to Open Two Florida Stores Totaling...

Dynamic Manufacturing Signs 79,532 SF Industrial Lease in...

Foundry Commercial to Undertake 323,000 SF Industrial Conversion...

SQUAN Construction Services Signs Lease at Sun Valley...

Rockefeller Group to Develop 241,200 SF Distribution Center...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 211,287 SF...