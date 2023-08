HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm The Blue Ox Group has arranged the sale of Centre at Oak Park, a retail strip center located in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the center was built in 2016 and totals 9,200 square feet. Tenants at the property include Jimmy Johns and Smart Financial Credit Union. Burdette Huffman of Blue Ox represented the seller in the transaction. Gigi Wenjie Wang of The Sunet Group represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.