Land for new industrial facility
Blue Ridge Beverage Co. will relocate its Lynchburg, Va., division of operations and build an 80,000-square-foot industrial facility within Seneca Commerce Park in Rustburg, Va.
Blue Ridge Beverage Co. Relocates to 80,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Facility in Rustburg, Virginia

by Abby Cox

RUSTBURG, VA. — Locally based Blue Ridge Beverage Co., a full-service wholesale beverage distributor, will move its Lynchburg division of operations to Campbell County in Rustburg with the construction of an 80,000-square-foot industrial facility. The building will house the division’s operations, sales, delivery, product inventory and administrative offices on more than 14 acres at Seneca Commerce Park, a 145,000-square-foot industrial property currently under development. The company will transfer its existing workforce from Lynchburg to the new Rustburg location.

