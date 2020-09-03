Blue Road Investments Acquires 51,160 SF Warehouse in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Blue Road Investments LLC has acquired a 51,160-square-foot warehouse and distribution building located at 9555 Plaza Circle in El Paso. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants in the logistics and transportation industry. Will Brown of locally based brokerage firm Sonny Brown & Associates brokered the deal.