Blue Sky Buys 99,000 SF Medical Office Building Carmichael, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

CARMICHAEL, CALIF. — Blue Sky has purchased a medical office property located at 6555 Coyle Ave. in Carmichael. A private investment group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on Mercy San Juan Medical Center campus, the building features 99,000 square feet of specialty medical office space. Dignity Health is a tenant at the property. Blue Sky acquires, builds, finances and operates facilities for and on behalf of mission-based organizations to deliver optimate cost savings and solutions.

Bill Swettenham and Eric Ortiz of The Swettenham Ortiz Healthcare Team at Colliers International represented the buyer in the deal.

