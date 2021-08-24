Blue Star Land, Lincoln Property to Develop 313,000 SF Office Building at The Star in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — A partnership between Blue Star Land Co. and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. will develop a 313,000-square-foot office building at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters facility in Frisco. Designed by HKS Partners, the 11-story building will feature an 8,000-square-foot amenity deck and a 100-seat conference room. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the month and to be complete in the first quarter of 2023. Accounting firm Cain Watters & Associates has signed a lease as the building’s first tenant. Lincoln Property Co. is also handling leasing of the building.
