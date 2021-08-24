REBusinessOnline

Blue Star Land, Lincoln Property to Develop 313,000 SF Office Building at The Star in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

The newest office building at The Star in Frisco by Blue Star Land and Lincoln Property Co. will rise 11 stories and total 313,000 square feet.

FRISCO, TEXAS — A partnership between Blue Star Land Co. and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. will develop a 313,000-square-foot office building at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters facility in Frisco. Designed by HKS Partners, the 11-story building will feature an 8,000-square-foot amenity deck and a 100-seat conference room. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the month and to be complete in the first quarter of 2023. Accounting firm Cain Watters & Associates has signed a lease as the building’s first tenant. Lincoln Property Co. is also handling leasing of the building.

