Blue Vista Acquires 206-Unit Multifamily Property Near Purdue University

Wabash Landing Apartments features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. — Blue Vista Capital Management has acquired Wabash Landing Apartments in West Lafayette near Purdue University. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The property, which serves students, faculty and local professionals, features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, resident lounge, courtyard and study room. The property was fully leased as of July. Blue Vista’s affiliate student housing management company, PeakMade Real Estate, will manage the asset.

