Blue Vista's new multifamily project in Cheshire, Connecticut, will total 300 units.
Blue Vista Capital Acquires 300-Unit Multifamily Development Site in Cheshire, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

CHESHIRE, CONN. — Chicago-based investment firm Blue Vista Capital Management has acquired a multifamily development site in Cheshire, about 15 miles north of New Haven, that is fully approved for the construction of 300 units. The garden-style development, which is situated within the Stone Bridge Crossing master-planned community, will consist of eight three-story and one four-story buildings. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, coworking spaces, dog park and a guest suite. Construction is set to begin by the end of the month. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

