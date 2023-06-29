Thursday, June 29, 2023
Apartments at Stoneybrook Heights in Johnson City, Tenn., average 1,032 square feet.
Blue Vista Capital Partners Acquires 88-Unit Multifamily Community in Eastern Tennessee

by John Nelson

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. — Blue Vista Capital Partners has acquired Stoneybrook Heights Apartments, an 88-unit multifamily community located in Johnson City. Blue Vista purchased the mixed-income property in partnership with Standifer Capital. Built in 1998, Stoneybrook Heights comprises 11 two-story buildings and a single-story leasing office, with apartments averaging 1,032 square feet in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Originally constructed as affordable housing, the community will become a fully market-rate property in the second half of 2024. Amenities at the property include a clubhouse and green space for pets. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

