Blue Vista Capital Partners Acquires 88-Unit Multifamily Community in Eastern Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, TENN. — Blue Vista Capital Partners has acquired Stoneybrook Heights Apartments, an 88-unit multifamily community located in Johnson City. Blue Vista purchased the mixed-income property in partnership with Standifer Capital. Built in 1998, Stoneybrook Heights comprises 11 two-story buildings and a single-story leasing office, with apartments averaging 1,032 square feet in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Originally constructed as affordable housing, the community will become a fully market-rate property in the second half of 2024. Amenities at the property include a clubhouse and green space for pets. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.