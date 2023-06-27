Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Blue Vista, Kentwood Ventures Start Construction of KV Casa Grande Industrial Building in Arizona 

by Jeff Shaw

CASA GRANDE, ARIZ. — Blue Vista Capital Management and Kentwood Ventures have started construction of KV Casa Grande, a Class A industrial building in Casa Grande, southeast of Phoenix. 

The 314,453-square-foot project will feature 32-foot clear heights, a 175-foot concrete truck court, 32 dock-high doors and 14 grade-level doors. The building will utilize tilt-up construction and a panelized thermoplastic polyolefin roofing, which improves energy efficiency by reflecting heat and is resistant to ultraviolet, ozone and chemical exposures. 

The project is currently 15 percent pre-leased. It is scheduled for completion in summer 2024.

