Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Blue Vista, Rycore Capital Acquire 78,116 SF Industrial Flex Property in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Blue Vista Capital Management and Rycore Capital has acquired Techniplex Business Center, a two-building, 78,116-square-foot industrial property in northwest Houston. The first building exclusively offers industrial space with 18-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors. The second building houses both industrial and lab space and offers 12-foot clear heights and grade-level doors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 94,404 SF Office Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 318-Unit Lively...

Adolfson & Peterson Construction Completes 52,000 Healthcare Project...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 62-Unit Amberwood Apartments in...

Source Vital Signs 7,892 SF Retail Lease in...

University Partners Acquires 826-Bed Community Near Arizona State...

Affinius Capital Provides $180M Construction Loan for Southern...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $21.5M Sale of Northern...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.1M Sale of Upstate...