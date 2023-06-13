Blue Vista, Rycore Capital Acquire 78,116 SF Industrial Flex Property in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between Chicago-based investment firm Blue Vista Capital Management and Rycore Capital has acquired Techniplex Business Center, a two-building, 78,116-square-foot industrial property in northwest Houston. The first building exclusively offers industrial space with 18-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors. The second building houses both industrial and lab space and offers 12-foot clear heights and grade-level doors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.