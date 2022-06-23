REBusinessOnline

Blue Vista, StepStone Purchase Theory Interlock Student Housing Project in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Southeast, Student Housing

Theory Interlock, which will feature a unit mix ranging from studios to five-bedroom apartments, is slated to open ahead of Georgia Tech's fall 2023 semester.

ATLANTA — Blue Vista Capital Management and StepStone Real Estate, the real estate arm of investment firm StepStone Group, have purchased Theory Interlock, a 240-unit student housing project underway near Georgia Tech in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Blue Vista and PeakMade Real Estate are the developers behind the community, which is one of the anchors of the $450 million The Interlock mixed-use destination that SJC Ventures is developing. Theory Interlock, which will feature a unit mix ranging from studios to five-bedroom apartments, is slated to open ahead of the fall 2023 semester. The acquisition of Theory Interlock is the first investment for a $90 million co-investment partnership between Blue Vista and StepStone that is focused on student housing opportunities.

