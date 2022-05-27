Blue Vista to Develop Two Build-to-Rent Communities Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Build-For-Rent, Development, Western

LITCHFIELD PARK AND GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Chicago-based Blue Vista Capital Management has purchased land for two build-to-rent developments in Litchfield Park and Goodyear. The transaction, representing approximately $102 million in total capitalized value, is part of Blue Vista’s ongoing strategy of providing institutional investors with access to unique and differentiated core plus residential real estate opportunities.

Located near the intersection of Dysart and Camelback roads, the Litchfield Park community will offer 153 residences with 54 one-bedroom duplex units and 99 detached two-bedroom, single-family units totaling 137,043 square feet. Situated near the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road, the Goodyear community will feature 151 units in a mix of 60 one-bedroom duplexes and 91 detached two-bedroom, single-family units totaling 132,985 square feet.

Upon completion, the projects will offer more than 300 homes with secure private gated entrances, private outdoor space, simulated wooden flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and nine- to 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities will include resort-style pools, clubhouses and outdoor lounge areas with grills.