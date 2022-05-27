REBusinessOnline

Blue Vista to Develop Two Build-to-Rent Communities Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Build-For-Rent, Development, Western

LITCHFIELD PARK AND GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Chicago-based Blue Vista Capital Management has purchased land for two build-to-rent developments in Litchfield Park and Goodyear. The transaction, representing approximately $102 million in total capitalized value, is part of Blue Vista’s ongoing strategy of providing institutional investors with access to unique and differentiated core plus residential real estate opportunities.

Located near the intersection of Dysart and Camelback roads, the Litchfield Park community will offer 153 residences with 54 one-bedroom duplex units and 99 detached two-bedroom, single-family units totaling 137,043 square feet. Situated near the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road, the Goodyear community will feature 151 units in a mix of 60 one-bedroom duplexes and 91 detached two-bedroom, single-family units totaling 132,985 square feet.

Upon completion, the projects will offer more than 300 homes with secure private gated entrances, private outdoor space, simulated wooden flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and nine- to 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities will include resort-style pools, clubhouses and outdoor lounge areas with grills.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  