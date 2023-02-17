Blue West Capital Arranges $2.1M Purchase of Murphy Express-Occupied Asset in Parker, Colorado

PARKER, COLO. — Blue West Capital has brokered the acquisition of a single-tenant ground lease located at 9560 Twenty Mile Road in Parker. A Denver-based 1031 exchange investor acquired the asset from an Arizona-based development company for $2.1 million.

Murphy Express occupies the site on a 20-year corporate ground lease that features 10 percent rental increases every five years and zero landlord responsibilities. Murphy Express (NYSE: MUSA) is the sixth largest convenience store chain in the United States with more than 1,500 locations.

Brandon Gayeski of Blue West Capital represented the buyer in the transaction.