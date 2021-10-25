Blue West Capital Arranges $2.8M Sale of USPS-Occupied Property Near Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

United States Postal Service occupies the 5,382-square-foot single-tenant building at 220 S. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock, Colo.

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Blue West Capital has brokered the sale of a single-tenant building located at 220 S. Wilcox St. in Castle Rock. A California-based 1031 exchange investor acquired the newly constructed asset for $2.8 million.

The United States Postal Service occupies the 5,382-square-foot property as a mission-critical financial station that combines retail operations and carrier logistics.

Zach Wright and Brandon Gayeski of Blue West Capital represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate development firm, in the deal.