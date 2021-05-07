Blue West Capital Arranges $4.9M Sale of Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center in Hartford, Wisconsin

Hartford Centre spans 34,577 square feet.

HARTFORD, WIS. — Blue West Capital has arranged the sale of Hartford Centre for $4.9 million. The Aldi-anchored shopping center is located at 1591 E. Summer St. in Hartford, about 37 miles northwest of downtown Milwaukee. Other tenants at the 34,577-square-foot property include Dunkin’, H&R Block, Shopko Optical and Papa Murphy’s. Carly Gallagher Kelly of Blue West Capital represented the seller, Green Bay-based Midwest Expansion LLC. She also procured the buyer, a Dallas-based commercial real estate company.