REBusinessOnline

Blue West Capital Arranges $4.9M Sale of Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center in Hartford, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Hartford Centre spans 34,577 square feet.

HARTFORD, WIS. — Blue West Capital has arranged the sale of Hartford Centre for $4.9 million. The Aldi-anchored shopping center is located at 1591 E. Summer St. in Hartford, about 37 miles northwest of downtown Milwaukee. Other tenants at the 34,577-square-foot property include Dunkin’, H&R Block, Shopko Optical and Papa Murphy’s. Carly Gallagher Kelly of Blue West Capital represented the seller, Green Bay-based Midwest Expansion LLC. She also procured the buyer, a Dallas-based commercial real estate company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews