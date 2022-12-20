Blue West Capital Arranges $5M Sale of FedEx-Occupied Building in Steamboat Springs, Colorado

FedEx occupies the building at 2717 S. Copper Passage in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLO. — Blue West Capital has brokered the sale of a single-tenant property located at 2717 S. Copper Passage in Steamboat Springs. A Colorado-based private investor sold the asset to a Denver-based buyer for $5 million in an all-cash transaction.

FedEx has operated at the property since 2000 and recently signed a long-term, net-lease extension. Brandon Gayeski of Blue West Capital represented the seller in the deal.