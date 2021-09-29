Blue West Capital Arranges Sale of 19,138 SF Abilene Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado
AURORA, COLO. — Blue West Capital has brokered the sale of Abilene Marketplace, a multi-tenant retail property located at 1113 S. Abilene St. in Aurora. A California-based seller sold the property to a California-based investor for an undisclosed price.
The 19,138-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Verizon Wireless, Mattress Firm, EyeCare Specialties of Colorado, Canvas Credit Union and Scrubs & Beyond.
Tom Ethington of Blue West Capital represented the seller in the transaction.
