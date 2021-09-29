Blue West Capital Arranges Sale of 19,138 SF Abilene Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Verizon Wireless, Mattress Firm, EyeCare Specialities of Colorado, Canvas Credit Union and Scrubs & Beyond are tenants at Abilene Marketplace in Aurora, Colo.

AURORA, COLO. — Blue West Capital has brokered the sale of Abilene Marketplace, a multi-tenant retail property located at 1113 S. Abilene St. in Aurora. A California-based seller sold the property to a California-based investor for an undisclosed price.

The 19,138-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Verizon Wireless, Mattress Firm, EyeCare Specialties of Colorado, Canvas Credit Union and Scrubs & Beyond.

Tom Ethington of Blue West Capital represented the seller in the transaction.