Blue West Capital Arranges Sale of Ridgewood Plaza Retail Center in Northwest Indiana

Ridgewood Plaza spans 36,307 square feet.

MUNSTER, IND. — Blue West Capital has arranged the sale of Ridgewood Plaza in Munster for an undisclosed price. The 36,307-square-foot retail center is located on Ridge Road. Tenants include Fresenius, ATI Physical Therapy, Check ’n Go, GNC, Supercuts and Applebee’s. Carly Kelly of Blue West Capital represented the buyer, a private real estate company based in New York City. A Chicago-based private investor was the seller.