Blue West Capital Brokers $4M Sale of Shops at Belleview in Littleton, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Black Rock Coffee, Wing-Stop, Marco’s Pizza, Metro by T-Mobile and Trinity Nails & Spa are tenants at Shops at Belleview in Littleton, Colo.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Blue West Capital has arranged the acquisition of Shops at Belleview, a net-leased retail building, located at 2727 and 2817 W. Belleview Ave. in Littleton. A Hawaii-based 1031 exchange investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $4 million.

Shops at Belleview consists of two structures totaling 7,359 square feet, and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Black Rock Coffee, WingStop, Marco’s Pizza, Metro by T-Mobile and Trinity Nails & Spa.

Bryce McNeely of Blue West Capital represented the buyer in the deal.

