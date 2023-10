COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Blue West Capital has brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail/flex property located at 750 W. Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs. A local 1031 exchange buyer acquired the asset for $5.1 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Bryce McNeely of Blue West Capital represented the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction.

The 33,892-square-foot property was 100 percent occupied by a mixture of local tenants at the time of sale.