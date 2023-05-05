Friday, May 5, 2023
Blue West Capital Brokers Sale of 46,862 SF Industrial Building in Appleton, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

APPLETON, WIS. — Blue West Capital has brokered the sale of a single-tenant industrial building totaling 46,862 square feet in Appleton for an undisclosed price. Located at 3009 N. Zuehlke Drive, the property is fully leased to Hajoca Corp., which operates as Able Distribution at this location. The tenant is a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating and cooling, pool and industrial supplies. Carly Kelly of Blue West Capital represented the buyer, a private real estate investment fund based in the Midwest. A Wisconsin-based real estate company was the seller.

