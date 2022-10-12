Blue West Capital Brokers Sale of 75,000 SF Warehouse in Arcola, Illinois

ARCOLA, ILL. — Blue West Capital has brokered the $2.4 million sale of a 75,000-square-foot warehouse occupied by MasterBrand Cabinets in Arcola, a city in central Illinois. The tenant, which recently exercised an early lease extension option, stores raw materials at the property prior to them being assembled at a manufacturing plant 12 miles west in Arthur. Zach Wright and Robert Edwards of Blue West Capital represented the seller, a Midwest-based private equity real estate company. A local 1031 exchange investor was the buyer.