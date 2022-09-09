REBusinessOnline

Blue West Capital Negotiates Sale of 22,800 SF Retail Property in Wichita, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

WICHITA, KAN. — Blue West Capital has negotiated the sale of Killarney Center, a 22,800-square-foot retail property in Wichita. Located at 3101 N. Rock Road, the center is home to Golftec, T-Mobile, Oh Yeah China Bistro, Oreck Clean Home and The Health Connection. The sale also included a Scooters Coffee ground lease. Shawn Dickmann and Carly Kelly of Blue West Capital represented the buyer, an out-of-state, private real estate investment company. The seller and sales price were not released.

