Blue West Capital Negotiates Sale of Mineral Shops in Littleton, Colorado

Rita B Salon, Blush Nail Salon, King Liquor, Dunkin' and Columbine Dentistry are tenants at Mineral Shops in Littleton, Colo.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Blue West Capital has brokered the sale of Mineral Shops, a neighborhood retail center at 4760 W. Mineral Ave. in Littleton. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Mineral Shops features 9,910 square feet of retail space and was 100 percent occupied at the time of sale. Tenants include Rita B Salon, Blush Nail Salon, King Liquor, Dunkin’ and Columbine Dentistry.

Robert Edwards and Carly Kelly of Blue West Capital represented the buyer, a Texas-based private real estate investment company, and seller, a San Francisco-based private real estate investor, in the deal.