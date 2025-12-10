Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Bluecrest Capital Advisors Acquires 145,000 SF Industrial Facility Near Nashville Airport

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Locally based Bluecrest Capital Advisors has acquired Royal Parkway I and II, a 145,000-square-foot small-bay industrial property located adjacent to Nashville International Airport, for $12.2 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Truxton Trust provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing to Bluecrest Capital Advisors, a newly formed company founded by Nashville real estate experts Scott Porter and John Colucci. Porter was formerly a pitcher for the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays.

Royal Parkway I and II is Bluecrest’s second acquisition since its inception earlier this year. Bluecrest plans to invest $6 million in capital improvements to the value-add asset over the next five years, with renovations including exterior upgrades, new interior build-outs, a new roof and a new road. Built in 1990, Royal Parkway I and II sits on a 9.2-acre site and was 85 percent leased at the time of sale.

