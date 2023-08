NEW YORK CITY — BlueCrest Capital Management, a British-American hedge fund, has signed a 21,640-square-foot office lease at 450 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The lease term is 15 years, and the space encompasses the entire 30th and 31st floors of the 33-story building. Daniel Posy and Joe Messina of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Amrich, Neil King, Alexander D’Amario and Maxwell Tarter of CBRE represented the landlord, SL Green.