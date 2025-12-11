BlueGate Partners Arranges $104M in Financing for Apartment Complex in Lynbrook, New York

LYNBROOK, N.Y. — Regional brokerage and debt advisory firm BlueGate Partners has arranged $104 million in financing of The Langdon, a newly built, 201-unit apartment complex located in the Long Island community of Lynbrook. Located at 47 Broadway, The Langdon is a redevelopment of the former Mangrove Feather factory and consists of 55 studios, 111 one-bedroom units and 35 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a lobby café, concierge services, rooftop terrace with skyline views, landscaped courtyard, resident lounge with billiards, a fitness center and work-from-home stations. Lee Spiegelman, Mark DeLillo, Marc Schulder, Felipe Marin and Brian Bernier of BlueGate arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Breslin Realty Development Corp. and Fields Grade Development. The direct lender was not disclosed.