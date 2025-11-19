BlueGate Partners Negotiates Sale of 423-Unit Multifamily Property in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Regional brokerage firm BlueGate Partners has negotiated the sale of Stonehill at West Orange, a 423-unit multifamily property located in Northern New Jersey. Completed in 2024 by BNE Real Estate, the property is a recent redevelopment of a former office campus and offers one- and two-bedroom units along with 44,000 square feet of amenity space. Mark DeLillo, Marc Schulder, Lee Spiegelman, Felipe Marin, Eli Zaoutis and Jeremy Silber of BlueGate Partners brokered the deal. The buyer was not disclosed.