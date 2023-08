FRANKLIN, KY. — Bluegrass Supply Chain has completed a 100,000-square-foot expansion of its industrial facility located in Henderson Industrial Park in Franklin. Situated at 805 Garvin Lane and now totaling 200,000 square feet, the building was purchased in 2021 and originally comprised 100,000 square feet. The expansion will create 20 to 25 jobs, according to Shawn Hart, vice president of operations with Bluegrass Supply Chain.