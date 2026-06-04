Thursday, June 4, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
FloridaLoansSeniors HousingSoutheast

Blueprint Arranges Refinancing for 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community in South Florida

by John Nelson

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLA. — Blueprint Capital Markets has arranged the refinancing of an assisted living and memory care community located in North Palm Beach in South Florida. Alta Senior Living is the borrower. The property totals 100 units and recently underwent a capital expenditure, operational turnaround and lease-up process.

The undisclosed lender has provided a non-recourse bridge-to-HUD loan for an undisclosed amount. Kristen Ahrens, Pat Maloney and Ben Firestone of Blueprint secured the loan on behalf of Alta Senior Living.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 332,309 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Arranges 691,667 SF Industrial Lease in Adairsville,...

Red Oak Capital Provides $7.7M Acquisition Loan for...

Joint Venture Refinances 615,305 SF Office, Life Sciences...

JLL Arranges $46M Loan for Refinancing of Northeast...

BWE Originates $38.9M Loan to Refinance 194 Units...

Newmark Provides $115.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $56M Construction Loan for...

Hunt Midwest Enters Georgia With 1.9 MSF Industrial...