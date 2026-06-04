Blueprint Arranges Refinancing for 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community in South Florida

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLA. — Blueprint Capital Markets has arranged the refinancing of an assisted living and memory care community located in North Palm Beach in South Florida. Alta Senior Living is the borrower. The property totals 100 units and recently underwent a capital expenditure, operational turnaround and lease-up process.

The undisclosed lender has provided a non-recourse bridge-to-HUD loan for an undisclosed amount. Kristen Ahrens, Pat Maloney and Ben Firestone of Blueprint secured the loan on behalf of Alta Senior Living.