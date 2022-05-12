REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 164-Unit Ivystone Senior Living in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Ivystone Senior Living in Pennsauken, located across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.  The community features 100 independent living residences, 43 assisted living units and 21 memory care units. The property was originally constructed in 1965. Priority Life Care, a court-ordered receiver as the property was in bankruptcy, sold the asset to UNPPG Management LLC, a privately held owner-operator based in New York. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  