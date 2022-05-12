Blueprint Arranges Sale of 164-Unit Ivystone Senior Living in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Ivystone Senior Living in Pennsauken, located across the Delaware River from Philadelphia. The community features 100 independent living residences, 43 assisted living units and 21 memory care units. The property was originally constructed in 1965. Priority Life Care, a court-ordered receiver as the property was in bankruptcy, sold the asset to UNPPG Management LLC, a privately held owner-operator based in New York. The sales price was not disclosed.