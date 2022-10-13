Blueprint Arranges Sale of 165-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in East Boston

BOSTON — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Advocate Healthcare of East Boston, a 165-bed skilled nursing facility. The five-story building was originally constructed in 1952 and expanded in 1965. The exiting owner-operator invested in a substantial renovation of the adult day care services wing as well as general improvements throughout the facility. The name of the New York-based buyer was not disclosed.