REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 167-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Nampa, Idaho

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Blueprint-Nampa-ID

Located in Nampa, Idaho, the seniors housing community features 107 independent living units, 18 assisted living units and 42 licensed skilled nursing beds.

NAMPA, IDAHO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in the Boise suburb of Nampa.

The single-story community features 107 independent living units, 18 assisted living units and 42 licensed skilled nursing beds.

The REIT owner and operator collectively decided to divest the property, as it was the operator’s only Idaho location.

Cascades Healthcare acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  