Blueprint Arranges Sale of 167-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Nampa, Idaho

NAMPA, IDAHO — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community in the Boise suburb of Nampa.

The single-story community features 107 independent living units, 18 assisted living units and 42 licensed skilled nursing beds.

The REIT owner and operator collectively decided to divest the property, as it was the operator’s only Idaho location.

Cascades Healthcare acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.