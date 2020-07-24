Blueprint Arranges Sale of 190-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, ORE. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 190-unit seniors housing campus in Salem.

The community features 94 independent living apartments, 22 cottages and 72 assisted living units. At the time it was put on the market, the property generated a 30 percent profit margin and was still 94 percent occupied despite the pandemic, according to Blueprint.

The seller was an ownership group finalizing its exit from seniors housing. The buyer was a local owner-operator with two other communities within a mile of the property. The price was not disclosed.