REBusinessOnline

Blueprint Arranges Sale of 190-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Salem, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

SALEM, ORE. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 190-unit seniors housing campus in Salem.

The community features 94 independent living apartments, 22 cottages and 72 assisted living units. At the time it was put on the market, the property generated a 30 percent profit margin and was still 94 percent occupied despite the pandemic, according to Blueprint.

The seller was an ownership group finalizing its exit from seniors housing. The buyer was a local owner-operator with two other communities within a mile of the property. The price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  