Blueprint Arranges Sale of 374-Unit Continuing Care Retirement Community in Grand Rapids

by Kristin Harlow

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 374-unit continuing care retirement community in Grand Rapids for an undisclosed price. Samaritas, a Michigan-based nonprofit owner and operator, selected Blueprint to negotiate the disposition. Since its original construction in 1977, the 40-acre community has grown to include 24 independent living cottages, 148 independent living apartments, 17 assisted living units, a 60-unit memory care community and a 125-bed skilled nursing and long-term care facility. The buyer was Optalis Healthcare, a post-acute rehabilitation and long-term care provider across Michigan and Ohio. StoryPoint Group, another Michigan-based senior living provider, will manage the independent living community on the campus, formerly known as The Terraces.

